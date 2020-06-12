Search

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 45 minutes

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown
Back
play Episode

Nine public housing towers are being placed under hard lockdown in Melbourne and close to 3000 residents are being banned from leaving their homes for any reason at all. Why are those towers being referred to as ‘vertical cruise ships’ and what’s going on with people on the inside? Jessie explains.

Also, Russell Crowe’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, recently said she prioritised raising their children over her own acting and singing career. Kee can relate and asks, is it possible to have both?

Plus, what’s the difference between Call Out Culture and Cancel Culture? And are either actually useful? We discuss.

LINKS

RECCOS

Jessie- Last One Laughing… https://www.primevideo.com/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.d0b901fd-62cb-611e-21a8-ffb100a9f32f?ref_=dvm_pds_tit_au_dc_s_g|m_n7WTJNEVc_c438785679312

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Kee Reece

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  4 days ago

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

45 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout