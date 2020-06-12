The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

Nine public housing towers are being placed under hard lockdown in Melbourne and close to 3000 residents are being banned from leaving their homes for any reason at all. Why are those towers being referred to as ‘vertical cruise ships’ and what’s going on with people on the inside? Jessie explains.

Also, Russell Crowe’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, recently said she prioritised raising their children over her own acting and singing career. Kee can relate and asks, is it possible to have both?

Plus, what’s the difference between Call Out Culture and Cancel Culture? And are either actually useful? We discuss.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Kee Reece

Producer: Lem Zakharia

