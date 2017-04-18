Meghan Markle, Mr Vogue and the First Lady Of Hell.

18 Apr 2017 · 67 minutes

Meghan Markle, Mr Vogue and the First Lady Of Hell.
Meghan Markle is one step closer to being a Royal Princess, and she's just what the world needs right now. Should Asma al-Assad, Syria's First Lady, have her British citizenship stripped for war crimes? The new editor of women's mag British Vogue is a man and not everyone's pleased. Are you carrying an "obligatory friend" in your life, and is it time to ditch them? Please, TV, can we have a trigger warning on televising gruesome sports injuries, vibrators, and any more "dating experiment" shows because we've almost had enough. And there's  a listener dilemma about teenage sleepovers, and two awesome shows to add to your 'watch' list. 

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Mia recommends Mike Birbiglia on Netflix

Jessie is all about Louis Theroux documentary on Autism: it's on iview and Netflix

Monz recommends online florists for brightening someone's day:

Melbourne and Sydney have Daily Blooms / Little Flowers 

Melbourne has The Little Market Bunch

Adelaide has Sophies Posies

Brissie: Poppy Rose or Poco Posy

Perth: The Flower Run

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

The podcast phone is 02 8999 9386

