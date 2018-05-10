Meghan Markle Had A Baked Beans Husband

You know how often in life and certainly in Hollywood, the person someone is married to before they find success is not the person they STAY married to once they hit the big time? There’s a term for that and it involves baked beans.

Plus, what is digital blackface and how do you avoid it?

And Mia recommends the perfume that will leave you smelling like Lisa Wilkinson for half the price.

THE END BITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BE READING OR WATCHING OR DOING OR EATING

Jessie: Hello Fresh

Mia: Santal 33 - the perfume Lisa Wilkinson wears and a similar one called Diptyque Philosykos available at Mecca

Holly: Picnic At Hanging Rock on Foxtel

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.