Poor Meghan and Harry

mamamia out loud

22 Oct 2019

Poor Meghan and Harry
So, it’s been a very big week in royal world. Even Jessie is interested.

So why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose now to give quite such an honest interview on their African tour? Why are some commentators so upset about it? And what would a post-royal life look like for Harry and Meghan? Are they the next Obamas? 

Also, last weekend, a plane full of journalists flew for 20 hours straight from Sydney to New York to see what it does to you. Jessie has questions. 

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

