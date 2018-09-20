Meanwhile, In A Dubbo Hotel Room...

Today, Mamamia Out Loud is coming to you from a hotel room in Dubbo. We have learned a lot about each other while we've been on tour this week, like Jessie is the Queen of Katies, Mia is the Queen of a Powershop, Holly's voice has had enough of her and Lize can organise a picnic in a cyclone.

But on today’s show: Bert and Ernie and whether puppets have urges; let's smash the sh*t out of strawberries and does this week’s footballer “Sexting” scandal deserve the headlines it’s getting?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

This show was recorded in Dubbo. Thanks to Regional Express for getting us here.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Dr Death podcast

Holly: Crazy Rich Asains the book.

Mia: Bon Maxie Earring Holders Lady Startup and OK! Dolls who have careers.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

