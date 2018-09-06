Mean Girls Come In Threes

Has The Bachelor just glorified bullying or done the opposite and highlighted some shocking behaviour? Romy and Cat might have left the Mansion, but they're still all anyone can talk about. Jessie thinks she knows why.

Plus, is it ever acceptable to add your boss on Facebook?

And, are a whole generation of women being led to believe parenting and having a career is doable?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Jessie: The Staircase on Netflix

Holly: Sephora Smudge Stick Eyeshadow

Mia: Slowburn Podcast by Slate

