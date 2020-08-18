Search

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

10 hours ago · 31 minutes

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?
In Case You Missed It: Daniel Andrews has unveiled his four-step plan to ease Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown. People living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to form a bubble that allows visits. So what’s the etiquette around bubbles? And what happens when someone doesn’t want to be in yours?

Plus, tennis star Novak Djokovic continues to have a bad yea, and Jessie's going to tell us all about in her Sports Report.

And, the problem with those Instagram VS Reality body posts...

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to listen to her No Filter interview with Layne Beachley: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/layne-beachley 

And this is the story about Instagram vs Reality by Lacey-Jade Christie.
https://www.mamamia.com.au/instagram-vs-reality-trend/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

