30 May 2017 · 60 minutes

Margaret, Schapelle and the Mile High Club
Have you heard? Schapelle Corby is home. She’s even on Instagram. And possibly has more followers than you. While the media go into a frenzy to find her, it begs the question - should we leave Schapelle alone? Plus, there’s a Baywatch movie, (yes, we know - Baywatch) starring Zac Efron but all anyone can talk about are his ginormous muscles. Are men subjected to the same ridiculous body standards as women? And should Margaret Court’s name be taken off the arena in Melbourne?

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

Jessie recommends JBronze tan

Holly recommends Four Corners

Mia recommends Unwind '80s and Unwind '90s playlists on Spotify

