Families are falling out on social media and there are friends going quiet in the group chat, as the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated widens. As we approach Christmas, is it possible to bridge these gaps, can friendships broken in the pandemic be repaired?

Dating apps have people describing their interests as “dismantling the patriarchy” and “eating the rich”. But what does that… really mean?

And a very candid conversation about picnics.

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch I May Destroy You on Binge.



Susan wants you to download the Rain Parrot app

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Susan Carland and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

