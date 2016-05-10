Logies dress-gate and the First Lady who doesn't speak.

Deep breaths everyone. Calm yourselves. Because women are disagreeing, in public. We unpack the Logies dress-gate, and ask: why can't we all just agree to disagree?

Want to know what makes a good social media site? Apparently it taps into one of the seven deadly sins.

And could a former lingerie model be our next First Lady? The curious case of Melania Trump.

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Kate recommends some young adult fiction:

Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

And Will Grayson by John Green

Mia recommends The Girlfriend Experience on Stan

And The Killing Season by Sarah Ferguson

Monique recommends saving up to see Matilda, the musical.

