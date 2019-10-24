Does Leunig Have A Point?

24 Oct 2019 · 41 minutes

Does Leunig Have A Point?
Well-known cartoonist Michael Leunig’s most recent work shows a young mum glued to her screen as her newborn is cast away on the ground behind her. He’s copped a lot of criticism, but does Leunig have a point when it comes to our relationship with our phones? 

Plus, boys from a private school were filmed yelling a misogynistic chant on a Melbourne tram this week. What does this tell us about young men? And would the same thing have happened if these boys went to a co-ed school? 

And a reality TV star has taken a network to court over her ‘psychological wound’, and won. So, who is liable for the so-called “villain edit”? And is this precedent going to change reality television for good? 

This episode is brought to you by Toyota Kluger.

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper and Lem Zakharia

