Leaks, loose lips and reclaiming a four-letter word.

mamamia out loud

23 Aug 2016 · 59 minutes

This week, the furniture is shifting on Mamamia Out Loud. It could be the very heated debate that flares around Mia's opinion on nude selfies. It could be the warmth rising from the red faces about the celebrity names we've been saying incorrectly all these years. It could be the fury around the Salim Mehajer video that the nation is obsessed with this week. Or it could be a wave of relief at us finally finding a parenting book that validates our laziness. As ever, it's three women talking about absolutely everything. 

And a warning, this week's episode does deal with adult themes. 

Show notes

Mamamia Out Loud is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

This week, Monique is away and the show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and edited by Elissa Ratliff. 

Contact the show via [email protected] and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to [email protected]

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

Dr Ginni Mansberg answered our TMI tampon question today. 

 

Mia recommends the Radiolab podcast episode Playing God.

Kate recommends You Can't Ask That, on ABC and iView. 

Holly recommends Narcos, on Netflix.


