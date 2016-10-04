Kim Kardashian, Australian Story, & Strangers on a Bench

mamamia out loud

04 Oct 2016 · 50 minutes

Kim Kardashian, Australian Story, & Strangers on a Bench
Back
play Episode

The terrible, no good response to Kim Kardashian's Paris hold up. What does it say about our approach to women who don't play by the rules? Australian Story this week was an ethical dilemma; should a couple with Down Syndrome get to have a baby? Just when we got used to side boob, side vag has appeared to give us all a stress rash, and would you sit on a park bench and talk to strangers? Also, why are car ads still so sexist? We have the perfect mask for scaring the crap out of everyone this Halloween and Holly has a Netflix pick that you can add to your watch list. 

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley 

Mia Freedman and Kate de Brito are away this week, thanks to Holly Wainwright from This Glorious Mess, and Jessie Stephens from The Binge for stepping in. 

Monique recommends The Daily Edited for early christmas presents

Holly recommends Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Netflix

Jessie recommends Sully with Tom Hanks. 

Botched a word? Only just realised? Tell us: 02 8999 9386

Or leave other correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

Subscribe to us in itunes and tell a friend. Especially men. One at a time. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???