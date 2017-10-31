Kevin Spacey Is Problematic

Kevin Spacey came out and infuriated an entire community this week, because you can't hide sexual assault allegations behind a 'rainbow shield'. Is that what he was doing? And are we finally living in a world where there's 'zero tolerance' for sexual harrassment?



Jessie is convinced that she has every right to question whether Sophie and Stu really 'found love' on The Bachelorette. But does she?

And, we have a hack that will help you sort out who your real friends are, and who should just be given a walk-on part in your life. You're welcome.

Show Notes