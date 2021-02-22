Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

She may have eleven grandchildren already, but Kris Jenner wants her daughter Kendall to freeze her eggs. Is 26 too young? Or is normalising the process of egg-freezing a conversation worth considering?

Plus, what’s a 'sad-boi big man', and has one of them just been elected to the Australian Senate? How David Pocock is subverting what we expect from a certain type of bloke.



And imagine you met a man at a party. You get along. You’re both grown-ups. He’s divorced, with a kid. He’s got a big job, you’ve got a big job, you see each other when you can. Then he gets elected as Prime Minister of the nation.

Mia wants you to read Anna by Amy Odell

email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

