The Box Of Clothes Every Woman Has

It's International Women's Day! While every day at Mamamia is IWD, we're shining a spotlight on what we feel like celebrating today; how far we've come, whilst remembering how far we still have to go.

Plus, are the clothes you have that don't fit you toxic? Radio host Mel Grieg told Australian women to throw out their so-called “skinny clothes” on the weekend, and it’s sparked a conversation about the toxicity of holding on to that section of the wardrobe that no longer serves you.

And, a listener dilemma about an engagement ring. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Listen to Mia's International Women's Day playlist here

Read Amy Clark's story about clothes that don't fit here

Learn more about Alpha-H's Encoreship here

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

