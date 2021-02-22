The Box Of Clothes Every Woman Has

It's International Women's Day! While every day at Mamamia is IWD, we're shining a spotlight on what we feel like celebrating today; how far we've come, whilst remembering how far we still have to go.

Plus, are the clothes you have that don't fit you toxic? Radio host Mel Grieg told Australian women to throw out their so-called “skinny clothes” on the weekend, and it’s sparked a conversation about the toxicity of holding on to that section of the wardrobe that no longer serves you.

And, a listener dilemma about an engagement ring.

