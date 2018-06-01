Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

mamamia out loud

19 hours ago · 43 minutes

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?
Back
play Episode

Can a diabetic stop for a doughnut while she’s out jogging? What if she needed to rest on a bench midway through? Does that behavior warrant a $1000 fine? Help! We’re confused and we need guidance.

Also, Scott Morrison is now officially the most popular leader since Kevin Rudd was back in 2009. Left and right wing feuds have dissolved and the government is vigilantly looking out for the vulnerable. Could this be our new normal?

Plus, as Mia put it, ‘you know things are serious when the Queen gives a speech and it’s not Christmas’. We unpack the Queen’s speech and why it made us feel so warm and fuzzy on the inside. 

LINKS

Mamamia’s article featuring Mark McGowan’s video… https://www.mamamia.com.au/mark-mcgowan-kebab/

RECOS

Mia- The Nike Training Club app… https://www.nike.com/au/ntc-app

Jessie- Tim Farriss speaking to Esther Perel… https://tim.blog/2018/06/01/the-tim-ferriss-show-transcripts-esther-perel/

Holly- The Stranger on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81001209

And, Unorthodox on Netflix… 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Jessie Is In Quarantine

40 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

38 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

The Great Toilet Paper Panic

32 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2020

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2020

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???