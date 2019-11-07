Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

mamamia out loud

07 Nov 2019 · 43 minutes

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid
Back
play Episode

In case you missed it, a rapper named T.I. desperately wants to talk about his daughter’s vagina. Or more specifically, her hymen. On an American podcast titled  “Ladies Like Us” the rapper, actor, and TV personality said that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to a gynaecological exam each year, in order to have her hymen (and therefore, her virginity) checked. Where do we even start?

Plus, Karl Stefanovic is reportedly in discussions with Nine about taking back his old seat on the Today show next year, even if it means copping a hefty salary cut. Mia puts her industry hat on and explores whether Karl can really save the day. 

And, actress and activist Emma Watson is in the headlines for rejecting the word ‘single’ and instead going with ‘self-partnered’. But, does the status of ‘single’ really need a makeover? 

This episode of Mamamia Out loud  is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin

RECCOS

Holly- Morning Wars TV series on Apple +

Jessie- The Lighthouse podcast and the latest episode of Mamamia podcast True Crime Conversations 

Mia- Lobby Baby by Seth Myers on Netflix

MMOL TOUR DATES

Sydney Live Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November 

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???