Johnny Depp. Leaning Out. And The Great IVF Lie

We need to talk about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the whole messy deal.

Also this week, there's been a victory for the Facebook police. The theory that everyone, including you, will marry the wrong person. Are women being sold false hope by the IVF industry? Should mum's have to make their kids first birthday cake as a rite of passage? And in a world of scented candles, what has happened to pot pourrie?

This show is hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Monique recommends Housemates on iview

Mia recommends The Baby Business by Sarah Dingle on Four Corners

Kate De Brito recommends Shrill by Lindy West

