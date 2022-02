Join Jessie, Mia and Holly once a week for the next three weeks as they each reveal the moments in life, love and beauty they wish they could go back and re-do. First up is Jessie Stephens, and if you say you have ‘no regrets’ she thinks you’re a liar.







CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges