Is Everyone Sexting Without Us?

We unpack the 60 minutes jail story. Kate Middleton needs a pedi and so does Kate De Brito. Why are we still so surprised at the Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee Furness' marriage? If you're not a 'he' and you're not a 'she', what should you be called? The politics of gender pronouns. And finally, someone to follow on instagram that will make you actually feel BETTER about your life.

Show notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate de Brito

Monique recommends following Baddie Winkle on instagram

Mia recommends this read on the Selfie

KdB recommends an act of kindness to parents

The full youtube video of Samantha Bee is here

