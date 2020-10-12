Introducing What I Eat When...

12 hours ago

Introducing What I Eat When...
We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of our new podcast, What I Eat When, with you: https://omny.fm/shows/what-i-eat-when/playlists/what-i-eat-when 

What do you eat when... you're alone? You're homesick? You're celebrating?

What you eat when says a lot about you, about your culture, your taste, your family, and what matters to you. Food is so much more than just fuel, it’s an excuse to express who we are and what connects us.

What I Eat When is a Mamamia podcast that’s all about meals, moments, and memories. And on our first episode host Silvia Colloca is joined by self-confessed 'Crap Housewife' Jessica Rowe. 

So what does Jess eat when she's on holiday? Or when she's pregnant?

And why does she match her hats with the dinner she's making? 

Although she doesn't like cooking, as she explains to Silvia, she still likes eating. And food holds a lot of memories for her. As you're about to find out...

CREDITS 

Host: Silvia Colloca

Guest: Jessica Rowe 

Executive Producers: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

If you want to send us feedback or a picture of your take on today's recipe, then send us an email at [email protected] 

