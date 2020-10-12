We're dropping into you feed to introduce our new show, Mamamia Daily, bringing you the stories you need to hear today, read by the women who wrote them.

Join the writers of Mamamia every weekday to hear essential pieces carefully selected for you by our editor, Melody Teh.

Want more? Make sure you check out Mamamia.com.au for all the articles by written our editorial team.

Find more episodes here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-daily/

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.