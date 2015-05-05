In the toilets at the Logies

05 May 2015 · 51 minutes

In the toilets at the Logies
Is signing off your text messages and emails with an X inappropriate? We take a look at a new kind of list: The Moral Bucket List. Plus, we go behind the scenes at the Logies. What's it really like behind the velvet rope? 

Show notes

The Logies red carpet  - Stop Revive Survive.

The documentary on Big Bird

The toughest job in TV

Experts say reading to your children at bedtime is an unfair advantage

Support for same sex marriage grows

The book Jam will be reading her baby

Mia loves Chat 10 Looks 3

Monique loves Stephanie Dowrick's book Everyday Kindness

 

Thanks to Anne for emailing her dilemma into [email protected]

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Jamila Rizvi and Mia Freedman

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network, which also hosts our sister shows, Just Between Us, and This Glorious Mess. 

Our newest podcast, No Filter, drops this Friday. Stay tuned in this feed for a preview episode.

Please subscribe in itunes, and if you know someone that would enjoy the show, tell them.

 

 

