In the toilets at the Logies

Is signing off your text messages and emails with an X inappropriate? We take a look at a new kind of list: The Moral Bucket List. Plus, we go behind the scenes at the Logies. What's it really like behind the velvet rope?
Show notes
The Logies red carpet - Stop Revive Survive.
The documentary on Big Bird
Experts say reading to your children at bedtime is an unfair advantage
Support for same sex marriage grows
The book Jam will be reading her baby
Mia loves Chat 10 Looks 3
Monique loves Stephanie Dowrick's book Everyday Kindness
