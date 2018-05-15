I'm Too Sexy For This Fish

People are actually getting turned on by fish sex. And it is now an actual thing in pop culture. So there’s a fun fact for your Wednesday.
Plus, the royal wedding is three days away. The lawns are mowed, the tea towels are made - but Meghan Markle’s dad is NOT going to be there.
And, have you ever dated a bloke that hits the accelerator too fast on your relationship and then freaks out? There’s a name for that.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
