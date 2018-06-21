If I've Got To Talk To You We Can No Longer Be Friends

21 Jun 2018 · 43 minutes

If I've Got To Talk To You We Can No Longer Be Friends
Jessie finds Skype confronting, Mia finds talking on the phone problematic and Holly? Well, she agrees, but have we gotten a little lazy about our friendships because of social media?

Plus, we thought it might happen, and now Natalie Joyce has given her first interview about the whole Barnaby Joyce Vicki Campion scandal. But should she be blaming Barnaby more than Vicki?

And it’s time to #PrayForMeghan. The Duchess of Sussex can no longer wear colour and it’s all because of the Queen.

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

What You Should Read / Watch / Listen

Jessie: The Daily Podcast and Reformer Pilates

Holly: Needs to know if she should buy woolen sneakers?

Mia: Kitchen Language

