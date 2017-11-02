I Said Darl, I Said Sweetie, I Said No

Is it ever ok to call someone older than you sweetie? What about darl? Or pet? It happened to Mia this week and she was not happy.

Plus, Melbourne Cup Day is just around the corner and if you’re feeling anxious about getting peer pressured into office sweeps and fwearing a fascinator we have a solution for you.

And, do you read your horoscopes every week? Have you ever seen a psychic? There’s a reason why - and it might blow your mind.





Show Notes