Humanity At Its Best

The world is on a high after the 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a cave, so Mia, Rach and Jessie discuss why the world is so obsessed with this good news story.

Plus, did you know the royals save their wedding cake to eat at their kid's christening? Yep, they just served some fruitcake that has been in the freezer for the past 7 years.

And Kylie Jenner got her lip filler dissolved so Rach speaks to our resident beauty expert Leigh Campbell about how this actually happens...

The End Bits



Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.