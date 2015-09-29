How To Be Cool

mamamia out loud

29 Sep 2015 · 45 minutes

How To Be Cool
Back
play Episode

Em Rusciano knows how to be cool. She doesn't even had a pen licence and she writes with one anyway. Badass. The comedian and columnist joins Jamila Rizvi and Monique Bowley for this week's thought bubbles, like, should the Brownlow Red Carpet talk about more than the dresses? Can Julie Bishop take her boyfriend to work? How can you have better small talk conversations? And how much is too much to spend on scented candles?

Show notes

Thanks to Em Rusciano, you can follow her on facebook here and twitter here.

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Jamila Rizvi. Mia Freedman will be back next week. 

And you can send a pen licence to [email protected], the facebook page or @mamamiapodcasts on twitter. 

Fantastic NY Times article on putting your phone away before you talk

Em's column on the Brownlow red carpets is here

And Mamamia Out Loud proudly supports Rize Up.  For more info on how you can help support victims of domestic violence visit www.rizeup.com.au or their facebook page www.facebook.com/RizeUpAustralia

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???