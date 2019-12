This week, the ABC's Four Corners program I Am That Girl followed the story of Saxon Mullins, a young woman whose sexual assault in Kings Cross was the beginning of a five-year legal ordeal.

In this special episode, Holly and Jessie speak to investigative reporter Louise Milligan about how the show came together, the increasingly complex issues around consent, and how we all support Saxon in a tangible way.

Watch I Am That Girl here.

Call 1800 Respect if you need to talk to someone.