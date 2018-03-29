How About Those Sausages

If you’re feeling a bit anxious about all those conversations your slightly racist uncle wants to have at Easter get-togethers this weekend then we have a solution for you. It involves the words ‘I don’t know’. And it’s been 5 years since Sheryl Sandberg’s hit book Lean In was released - what has changed? Plus, does it matter if your big fat diamond is a big fat fake?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

BUMPER RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie

Books: Three Wishes, Liane Moriarty and Anthony’s Story which you can buy here.

Thing: Tangle Teezer hairbrush which you can buy here.

Mia

Book: So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, Jon Ronson

Thing: Gratitude! App to be #grateful with

Watch: Stormy Daniels’ Interview with Anderson Cooper

Holly

Thing: Pocketbook App for tracking your money

Podcast: WTF with Mark Maron and Jennifer Lawrence

Watch: Peter Rabbit at the movies

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.