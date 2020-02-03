The Feeling We’re All Feeling

14 hours ago

The Feeling We’re All Feeling
Homeschooling is terrifying parents across the continent, but shouldn’t we be allowed to give ourselves and our kids a bit of a break right now? 

Also, some of us can’t focus on our work, others are catastrophizing and most of us are experiencing a sense of doom. It’s not exactly anxiety, so could it be… grief? 

Plus, are phone calls making a comeback? Some of us used to consider them an inconvenience but nowadays we may need them more than ever. We discuss 

LINKS

The grief article titled ‘That Discomfort You’re Feeling is Grief’... https://bit.ly/2UyOSMR

RECOS

Jessie- The book American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/45046527-american-dirt

 And, the book The Good Turn by Dervia McTiernan… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/45046527-american-dirt

And, the podcast episode How to Fail: Marian Keys … https://play.acast.com/s/how-to-fail1/howtofail.podbean.com%2Fbb591c2f-dd72-5600-8a19-50f39c9e49be

Mia- The song ‘Glorious’ by Macklemore… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OrLroFa0AI

And, The Anxiety Course… https://www.theanxietycourse.com/pages/coronavirus

Holly- The facebook group Drawings for Oldies… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2837117106357599

And, Mia’s No Filter with Libby Trickett… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/how-are-you-doing-a-check-in-with-libby-trickett/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

