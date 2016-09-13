Hillary's sick, and so is the plebiscite.

mamamia out loud

13 Sep 2016 · 56 minutes

Hillary's sick, and so is the plebiscite.
Back
play Episode

Pass the tissues, and put your hand over your mouth. Hillary Clinton has pneumonia. What does this mean for the woman who could be president? We've had a gutful of this same-sex marriage plebiscite but if we're going to spend $185 million on asking Australians what they think, should we throw a few other questions in too? The no-pants fashion moment that we can't stop looking at, why the Cleo Bachelor of the Year sparked another big idea from Mia. Plus Ask Bossy has advice for an impossible mother in law. 

Show notes:

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Contact the show via [email protected] and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to [email protected]

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

Mia recommends the documentary Weiner

And the US political podcast Keeping it 1600

and 

KDB recommends The Falling Man in Esquire

Monz recommends The Woman Who Wasn't There 

And thanks to our listener who recommends the Conversations With Richard Fidler episode with Anthony Albanese

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???