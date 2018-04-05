Have You Got Anything Herbal?

First impressions are formed in milliseconds so how can you stop making common meeting mistakes at work?

Plus is religion still a deal breaker in relationships? An article in the Washington post has raised a lot of questions, so we're of course going to talk about it.

And do you need the tooth fairy in your life? Holly has a recommendation that will probably save your arse.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Jessie has two recommendations this week, they are: Conspiracy on Netflix and the book Lullaby by Leila Slimani.

Mia is spending her time watching UnReal Season 3, and she thinks you should too.

Holly reckons you should fool your kids when it is tooth-fairy time by putting dye in their water.

