Australia has a new Deputy Prime Minister. After this morning's National Party leadership spill, Michael McCormack has been ousted and Barnaby Joyce is back in. So why should you care?

Plus, we've learned more about what was going on behind the scenes of Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. If Prince Charles decides Archie and Lilibet aren’t going to get titles, will it be about modernising the monarchy, or is it a stab at Harry for abandoning royal duties?

And, it’s official, the way to achieve your health goals is simple... lower your standards.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch A Very English Scandal on Netflix

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.