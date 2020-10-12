Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

Last night the TV Week Logie awards went ahead for the first time in three years and the biggest award of the night, the Gold Logie, went to Hamish Blake. It's the second time he’s taken out the gong, with the first win in 2012. He's adored by the nation, but what is it really about Hamish that makes him so damn loveable?

Plus, inside the mind of someone who champions possibly one of the cruelest conspiracy theories of all.

And, is it rude to ask someone to bring a plate? Revelations about how Swedish people manage guests has blown minds.

Mia wants you to watch And Just Like That's Michael Patrick King talking to Variety

Holly wants you to watch JLo's Halftime on Netflix

Read the excerpt on Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theorist here

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

