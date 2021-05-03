Scott Morrison won’t stop talking about identity politics. So what does he actually mean, what are identity politics? Is this a new buzzword to pit people against each other, by putting them into political boxes, or a useful way to understand how different groups think?

Plus, billionaire heiress 59 year old Abigail Disney says there are some life lessons we can learn from the super-rich. So what are they?

And, Mecca. It's a brand that’s synonymous with beauty in Australia, but why do people want to boycott them, and what does it have to do with Gwyneth Paltrow?

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

