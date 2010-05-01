The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

In a recent tweet, Bettina Arndt shared a poster from Griffith University’s dating manual which highlights a person’s right to say no to sex. In her words, she claimed that the manual encourages women to be “uncaring demanding bitches”. Despite her undisputed anti-feminist sentiment, the tweet made us ask, is Griffith University’s dating manual more partial towards women?

Also, vulvas and orgasms on Gwenyth Paltrow’s third episode of the Netflix series ‘the goop lab’ has got us all wondering, is female sexuality witnessing a big cultural moment?

Plus, our Quicky producer Melanie Tait tweeted a post asking, is it silly to gift a mum a facial or massage without organising for someone to look after her kids? We discuss.

LINKS

Episode 3 of Netflix’s ‘the goop lab with Gwenyth Paltrow’... https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80244690

The article ‘NSFW: Ellie took 50 photos of women's vulvas. This is what she saw.’ on Mamamia’s website… https://mamamia.com.au/what-does-a-vagina-look-like/

‘The Range of Vulva Styles from Sex for One’ article on Betty Dodson’s website … https://dodsonandross.com/blogs/carlin/2010/05/bettys-vulva-illustrations

The Quicky’s episode ‘The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/the-great-hunt-for-the-mysterious-g-s-pot/

Rebecca Woolf on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/rebeccawooolf/?hl=en

RECOS

Jessie- Cheer on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81039393

And Mamamia’s Recap podcast episodes on Married At First Sight… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-recaps/

Mia- Lady Startup courses… https://www.ladystartup.com/courses/activation-plan

Holly- Ere Perez’s vanilla highlighter… https://www.ereperez.com/product/vanilla-highlighter/

