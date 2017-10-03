Good Feminists Wear Bum Bags

03 Oct 2017

Good Feminists Wear Bum Bags
Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner will be resting in peace after it was revealed he bought the crypt next to Marilyn Monroe despite never having met her.  Do we have to put the rose coloured glasses on when someone dies or can we call him for what he is...a bit creepy?

Plus, a new study found that same-sex schools won’t exist in 20 years but Mia doesn’t buy it.
 
The United States is still reeling after its 273rd mass shooting this year but the White House says it’s not the right time to talk about gun control.   So, when is the right time?
 
AND, you might have seen that bum bags are back BUT did you know they're feminist?
 
Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Jessie recommends downloading the app Splitwise

Mia wants you to listen to watch 5 foot 2

Holly thinks you should watch Outlander on Foxtel

