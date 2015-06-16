Generation Cancel: Why no one can commit anymore.

16 Jun 2015 · 54 minutes

You know the feeling: someone cancels plans and it's like a hit of a sweet, sweet drug. Why are we so crap at committing to things?  The Rachel Dolezal story we can't stop talking about. The one reason every woman should watch Orange Is The New Black, and the very best reason to put down your razor. #fasshion

 

Show notes

Why did Rachel Dolezal pretend she was black?

Armpit hair, don't care.

No more placenta smoothies

The Silent Baby Shower

How Orange Is The New Black really compares to life in prison

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSusan Carland and Monique Bowley

Susan's podcast 'Assumptions' can be found by searching for RN Showcase in your podcast app.

And Monique loves You're The Expert; it's bright, funny and smart.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from Audible.com.au, sign up and get your first book free.

