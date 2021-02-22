Victoria is back in lockdown. It's an all too familiar scene but this time around, the people are mad. Is the latest Melbourne outbreak a timely reminder of the tenterhooks we're living on? Could it have been avoided with a more efficient vaccine rollout?

Plus, in case you missed it, the Friends reunion went down last night and for many, it was the dose of nostalgia we needed. Mia takes us through the big moments, including a secret crush we weren't expecting.

And, our best and worst of the week, including Jessie putting her relationship with Mia and Luca on the line for the sake of a sweet pup.

