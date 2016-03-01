Fashion, Fangirling and The Foreign Minister

01 Mar 2016 · 57 minutes

Fashion, Fangirling and The Foreign Minister
What a week. Someone wore Jeans to the Oscars. Dinners at the Prime Ministers place are too small so our pollies are hitting up maccas. National icon Kylie Minogue is at war with Kylie Jenner, and adults are moshing to The Wiggles in concert. Then there's that time Kate De Brito accidentally met the Foreign Minister in the toilets... Also today, what happens when you meet your hero in real life? And Ask Bossy has advice for when you suspect someone in your life has an eating disorder. Your hosts are Monique Bowley , Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling [email protected] This show was produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

