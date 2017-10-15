Bonus: The Harvey Weinstein Saga - Unpacked

mamamia out loud

15 Oct 2017 · 41 minutes

Bonus: The Harvey Weinstein Saga - Unpacked
Harvey Weinstein is one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. His movies have been nominated for more than 300 Academy Awards. He is tied only with God on numbers of mentions in Oscars' acceptance speeches.

He’s also alleged to have assaulted 34 actresses in Hollywood and is now an accused rapist.

It's the story that has the world obsessed. And the Mamamia Out Loud team is sitting down to unpack it. Is it surprising? Who knew and who covered it up? Will anything change? Can he come back from this? What about his wife and kids? Join Holly, Mia and Mamamia’s editor Gemma Garkut as they unpack what is happening in Hollywood right now...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Gemma Garkut

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

