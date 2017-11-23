Everybody’s Lady Bits Are Different

23 Nov 2017 · 36 minutes

Everybody’s Lady Bits Are Different
If you're wearing jeans, you're not a feminist. Sorry. According to Aussie actress Caitlin Stasey, jeans don't leave enough room for your Lady Bits and that's extremely problematic. Before you throw them out though, spare a thought for poor millennials. They're having their midlife crises as young as 27 and Jessie reckons she knows why. Plus, an awkward listener dilemma tempts one woman to quit her job, and Rachel Corbett recommends you stare at a wall for the weekend.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens.

Your producer and editor for this episode is Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Jessie recommends listening to the podcast Alone: A Love Story. 

Holly thinks you should do some DIY craft that shows people you're smart.

And Rachel Corbett forgot to prepare a recommendation.

