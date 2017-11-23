Everybody’s Lady Bits Are Different

If you're wearing jeans, you're not a feminist. Sorry. According to Aussie actress Caitlin Stasey, jeans don't leave enough room for your Lady Bits and that's extremely problematic. Before you throw them out though, spare a thought for poor millennials. They're having their midlife crises as young as 27 and Jessie reckons she knows why. Plus, an awkward listener dilemma tempts one woman to quit her job, and Rachel Corbett recommends you stare at a wall for the weekend.

