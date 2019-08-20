Playing The Dead Princess Card

20 Aug 2019 · 27 minutes

Playing The Dead Princess Card
It’s been a big week for the Royal family. Elton John is defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having a holiday and flying in a private jet. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is releasing statements about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. And Holly has a theory about how it’s all related.

Meanwhile, if the word brainstorm makes you cringe, we’ve got a solution that will help you get through it.

And at 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, Cardinal George Pell’s appeal against his child sexual abuse conviction was dismissed. The Court of Appeal sitting in Victoria rejected the centerpiece of Pell’s appeal in a 2-1 decision. So what does this mean?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers:  Elissa Ratliff

