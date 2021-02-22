Listen to yesterday's subscriber-only segment here

The richest man in the world has spoken: Working from home is over. Does he have a point? Or is it unfair? According to former PM Julia Gillard, it might actually be a good thing…at least for women.

Plus, what comes after a court case that has changed your reputation, your work, and your life forever? Yes, we’re talking about the Johnny Depp verdict.

And our best and worst of the week, ranging from engagements to babies and skincare.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Mia's makeup tutorial with Rae Morris: The Peri Face: How Foundation & Concealer Can Transform Your Skin

