Elle Macpherson's Dodgy Boyfriend

a day ago

How responsible are we for the views of people we date? That’s a question we want to ask Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson, who is currently dating disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield.

Plus, why are the protests and police force in Melbourne making Holly feel uncomfortable?

And Kate Winslet has some regrets. We unpack her latest profile in Vanity Fair.

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to check out Your Daily Dose Of Internet on YouTube

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

