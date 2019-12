We’re jumping into your ears today for a quick download about the weekend’s election result. Because however you voted - and we know that we have listeners who vote in all directions - it was a SURPRISE. If you’re feeling pretty happy today, or if you’re Googling ‘how do I move to New Zealand please,’ we’re here for you.

TELL US HOW YOU FEEL

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.