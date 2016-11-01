Drunk Girls & Fur Babies

mamamia out loud

01 Nov 2016 · 55 minutes

Drunk Girls & Fur Babies
Melbourne Cup may be over, but online gawking at drunk women at the races is not. Why? Isn’t it time we stopped snapping tipsy race-goers as if they’re wild animals in a nature documentary? Victoria's Secret have offered us something #diverse by having a model with stretch marks. The only problem is you can't see them. Plus, should animal owners refer to themselves as their pets' “mum” and “dad’? Jessie thinks yes. And the great generation debate returns.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Monique Bowley is enjoying her honeymoon. Stalk her on Instagram here.

Your proudcer is Elissa Ratliff 

Mia recommends Spring.St. The Happy Place for Smart Women.

Holly recommends an article Finally, Someone Who THinks Like Me in The Washington Post

Jessie recommends the website Wait But Why

You can leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

Subscribe to us in iTunes and tell a friend.


