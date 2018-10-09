Don't Google Toad From Mario Kart

mamamia out loud

09 Oct 2018 · 43 minutes

Don't Google Toad From Mario Kart
Back
play Episode

Mia found herself googling what the toad from Mario Kart looked like this week, and she had instant regret. Why you ask? Well, in her new book pornstar Stormi Daniels said Donald Trump’s privates...well, you’ll find out…

Plus, we're joined by award-winning journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna to talk about her investigation into convicted killer Kelli Lane.

And, do you have to have a political opinion in 2018? Jessie thinks so...

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Find the Keli Lane facebook group by searching 'Exposed ABC' in Facebook.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???